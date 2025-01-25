 Skip to main content

Girls Basketball: Amesbury's 32 points powers Byron-Bergen to win

By Staff Writer
Fired by 32 points from Janessa Amesbury, Byron-Bergen beat Wheatland-Chile in Girls Basketball on Friday 51-38.

Megan Jarkiewicz scored six points for the Bees.

For Wheatland, Vanessa Guerro scored 14 points.

"WC played well with a very young team," said Bees Coach  Rick Krzewinski. "Chad Annis is doing a really nice job with his team. The win moves us to 9-2 with a home game Tuesday against Lyndonville. Tonight’s game was only our third in a month, so it will be nice to get into a rhythm for the last month before sectionals."

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro

