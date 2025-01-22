Girls Basketball: Batavia gets first win at home vs Oakfield 54-50

Genesee County girls basketball teams face one another at Batavia High School Tuesday night. Batavia picks up it's first win at home on the season. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia's young team often struggles in the fourth quarter, said Head Coach John McCulley, but on Tuesday against Oakfield-Alabama, the Lady Devils battled through to help them secure a 54-50 victory.

"Our lack of experience and age has shown," McCulley said. "Tonight was a different story. The girls fought through a late run by O-A in the fourth quarter and held tough; they literally grew up in front of me."

Batavia held on despite being outscored in the fourth 17-14.

"Tonight was a very tough game from tip to horn," McCulley said. "I always enjoy playing Jeff (Schlagenhauf, O-A head coach) and his girls because I know it will be a battle. We had to keep mixing up defenses to keep the pressure up. We were successful at times but gave up a few too many three-pointers."

Scoring for Batavia:

Karizma Wescott, 9 points, 3 blocks

Addy Arroyo, 9 points

Leilah Manuel, 5 points

Ali Tomidy, 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Jaimin Macdonald, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists

Lady Hornets:

Alea Groff, 21 points, 6 rebounds , 3 steals

, 3 steals Piper Hyde, 10 points , 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Alexa Clark, 9 points , 6 rebounds

Allie Williams, 6 points , 4 rebounds

Raine Denny, 2 points

Allison Harkness, 2 points , 6 rebounds

"I want to give a big shout-out to the JV girls that had to come up to varsity due to a lack of numbers," McCulley said. "This was the first week we were all together, and the way they pushed us in practice was a big reason we won our first game of the season."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene