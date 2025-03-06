Girls Basketball: Bloomfield knocks off Byron-Bergen in semifinal game

A good run for Byron-Bergen came to an abrupt end Wednesday in the Girls Basketball Class C1 semifinal when the Bees were beat by Bloomfield 79-32.

"We ran into a really good team in Bloomfield," said Bees Coach Rick Krzewinski. "They won sectionals and returned all five starters. They hit 10 3-pointers from 4 different girls. Even though it’s not how we wanted the season to end, this group finished the season with an 18-4 record. That equaled the 2015 team. The 2020 team went 18-5."

Scoring for Byron-Bergen:

Riley Shallenberger, 15 points

Janessa Amesbury, 8 points

Lily Baughman scored 29 points for Bloomfield, and Calla McCombs scored 19.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.