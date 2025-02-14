Girls Basketball: Byron-Bergen beats Alexander 57-33

Byron Bergen beat Alexander 57-33 in Girls Basketball on Thursday.
Bees scoring:
- Janessa Amesbury, 33 points
- Riley Shallenberger, 16 points
Alexander:
- Emily Pietrzynowski, 10 points
- Ella Felski, 8 points
"I thought we played a really nice first half," said Bees Coach Rick Krzewinski. "Riley Shallenberger had 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter, and Janessa Amesbury had 9 of her 33. With the win, we move to 15-2 and play Roy Hart at GCC on Saturday at 6 p.m."
Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro