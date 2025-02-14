 Skip to main content

Girls Basketball: Byron-Bergen beats Alexander 57-33

By Staff Writer
Byron Bergen beat Alexander 57-33 in Girls Basketball on Thursday.

Bees scoring:

  • Janessa Amesbury, 33 points
  • Riley Shallenberger, 16 points

Alexander:

  • Emily Pietrzynowski, 10 points
  • Ella Felski, 8 points

"I thought we played a really nice first half," said Bees Coach Rick Krzewinski. "Riley Shallenberger had 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter, and Janessa Amesbury had 9 of her 33. With the win, we move to 15-2 and play Roy Hart at GCC on Saturday at 6 p.m."

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro

