Girls Basketball: Byron-Bergen beats Lyndonville 49-43

Byron-Bergen beat Lyndonville in Girls Basketball on Saturday 49-43.

"We played a nice first half, taking a 30 to 23 lead into halftime" said Bees Coach Rick Krzewinski. "Only scoring four in the third quarter almost cost us the game. Fortunately, we put up 15 in the fourth quarter to pull out the 49-43 win. With the win, we move to 13-2 with Senior Night against Holley coming up on Tuesday."

For the Bees, Janessa Amesbury scored 24 points. Riley Shallenberger scored 12.

Addison Dillenbeck scored 16 points for Lyndonville.