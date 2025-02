Elba finished out its regular season in Girls Basketball on Wednesday with a 60-44 win over Lyndonville.

It was the 19th win for the Lancers. Elba is the only undefeated team in all classes of Girls Basketball in Section V.

Scoring:

Sydney Reilly, 21 points

Brea Smith, 16 points

Mariah Ognibene, 13 points

Photos by Debra Reilly