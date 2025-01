Elba, making its first Rotary Tournament appearance in 30 years, is advancing to the championship game after beating Batavia on Tuesday 52-34.

The Lancers will play Notre Dame at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 15 points, Brea Smith scored 12, and Lydia Ross scored 10.

For the Blue Devils, Jaimin Macdonald scored 13 points and Violet Lopez scored 10.

Photos by Debra Reilly.