Mariah Ognibene led all scorers on Thursday with 22 points to help Elba to a dominating 82-42 win over Holley in Girls Basketball.

Sydney Reilly scored 19 points.

Also, Lidia Ross scored 13 points for the Lancers. Brooklyn Jachimowicz scored eight, and Ava Buczek scored seven.

Photos by Debra Reilly