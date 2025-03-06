Girls Basketball: Keshequa beats Oakfield-Alabama in C2 semifinal

Keshequa beat Oakfield-Alabama on Wednesday Class C2 Girls Basketball semifinal 41-29.

Scoring for the Hornets:

Alea Groff, 9 points, 4 rebounds

Piper Hyde, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists

Raine Denny, 5 points, 5 rebounds

Allison Harkness, 4 points, 5 rebounds

Allie Williams, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

Rylee Denny, 2 points

"I am so proud of my team. We had a tremendous year at 16-7, reaching a sectional semifinal and playing tremendously hard against the second-ranked team in NYS," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "I thank our seniors, Alea, Piper and Jessica, for all they have done for our program. They have been tremendous!"

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.