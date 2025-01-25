Girls Basketball: O-A beats Kendall 49-32

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall in Girls Basketball on Friday 49-32.
Scoring
- Alea Groff, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
- Allie Williams, 9 points, 11 rebounds
- Jessica Sosnowki, 7 points
- Piper Hyde, 7 points, 5 assists, 3 steals
- Raine Denny, 6 points
- Allison Harkness, 6 points, 2 assists
- Alexa Clark, 4 points, 7 rebounds
"Great team win with balanced scoring and contributions from all 10 players," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We played well offensively in the second half, and defensively, we played well for 32 minutes."
Photos by Jordyn Tobolski