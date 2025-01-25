Girls Basketball: O-A beats Kendall 49-32

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall in Girls Basketball on Friday 49-32.

Scoring

Alea Groff, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Allie Williams, 9 points, 11 rebounds

Jessica Sosnowki, 7 points

Piper Hyde, 7 points, 5 assists, 3 steals

Raine Denny, 6 points

Allison Harkness, 6 points, 2 assists

Alexa Clark, 4 points, 7 rebounds

"Great team win with balanced scoring and contributions from all 10 players," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We played well offensively in the second half, and defensively, we played well for 32 minutes."

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski