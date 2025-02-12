Girls Basketball: O-A prevails over Lyndonville 43-29

The Hornets overcame a slow offensive start to eventually beat Lyndonville in Girls Basketball on Tuesday.

After scoring only 13 points in the first half, to 11 for the Tigers, Oakfield-Alabama put up 19 in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth for a 43-29 win.

Hornets scoring:

Allison Harkness, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Allie Williams, 10 points, 8 rebounds

Piper Hyde, 8 points

Alea Groff, 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Alexa Clark, 4 points, 6 rebounds

Jess Sosnowski, 3 points, 4 assists

"While we struggled offensively in the first half, we played outstanding defense from start to finish," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Our offense got going in the 3rd quarter, and the good defense continued. Lyndonville is well-coached, and I was pleased with how my kids responded after two very tough games last week."

O-A is 12-6 on the season, ranked #5 in Class C2.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.