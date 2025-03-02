Girls Basketball: Oakfield-Alabama advances to semifinals in C2

Oakfield-Alabama beat Arkport-Canaseraga 54-40 in the Class C2 Girls Basketball quarterfinal on Saturday.

Scoring for the Hornets:

Alea Groff, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Alexa Clark, 11 points, 8 rebounds

Piper Hyde, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Allie Williams, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks

Jessica Sosnowski, 7 points

Allison Harkness, 2 points

"I can't begin to describe the defensive effort our kids came through with today," said O-A Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Our team defense was incredible, and Alexa, Piper and Alea were tasked with some challenging defensive assignments as they are a high-powered offensive team. We showed great discipline and composure. I am incredibly proud of our kids. A total team effort."

The Hornets are the #5 seed in Class C2 and next face #1 seed Keshequa in the semifinal on Wednesday at Avon at 7:45 p.m.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski