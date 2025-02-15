Girls Basketball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Akron in GR vs N/O Showcase

Oakfield-Alabama beat Akron 50-33 in Girls Basketball on Friday during the first night of the Genesee Region vs. Niagara/Orleans Showcase.
Scoring for the Hornets:
- Allie Williams, 19 points, 10 rebounds
- Alea Groff, 12 points, 11 rebounds 3 steals 3 assists
- Allison Harkness, 8 points
- Piper Hyde, 4 points
- Alexa Clark, 3 points, 7 rebounds
- Rylee Denny, 2 points, 3 assists
- Raine Denny, 2 points
"This was a great opportunity for my team to see a very good opponent on the college floor at GCC," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "It's great preparation as we prepare for Sectionals next week.
"This is the 2nd year of the GR/NO Showcase. It is a great event. Many thanks to GCC for hosting the girls' event."
Photos by Kristin Smith.