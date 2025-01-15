Girls Basketball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Byron Bergen 50-46

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Oakfield-Alabama beat Byron-Bergen in Girls Basketball on Tuesday 50-46.

For the Hornets:

Alea Groff, 16 points, 3 steals

Allie Williams, 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks

Allison Harkness, 10 points, 6 rebounds 2 blocks

Alexa Clark, 5 points, 13 reb

Jess Sosnowksi, 4 points

Piper Hyde, 2 points, 6 assists

For the Bees:

Janessa Amesbury. 22 points

Olivia Senf, 11 points

Riley Shallenverger, 8 points

"A great high school basketball game between two very good teams playing at a high level," said OA Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Rick (Krzewinski) always has his teams ready to play. They are so well-coached. It was a great win for our kids against a very good basketball team.

"Our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter," he added. "We got some great contributions from Alexa Clark and Allison Harkness and Alea Groff. Allie Williams had a huge offensive fourth quarter for us."

Photo by Jordyn Tobolsk

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jordyn Tobolsk

Photo by Jordyn Tobolsk