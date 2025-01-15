 Skip to main content

Girls Basketball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Byron Bergen 50-46

By Staff Writer
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Oakfield-Alabama beat Byron-Bergen in Girls Basketball on Tuesday 50-46.

For the Hornets:

  • Alea Groff, 16  points, 3 steals
  • Allie Williams, 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks
  • Allison Harkness, 10 points, 6 rebounds 2 blocks 
  • Alexa Clark, 5 points, 13 reb
  • Jess Sosnowksi, 4 points
  • Piper Hyde, 2 points, 6 assists

For the Bees:

  • Janessa Amesbury. 22 points
  • Olivia Senf, 11 points
  • Riley Shallenverger, 8 points

"A great high school basketball game between two very good teams playing at a high level," said OA Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Rick (Krzewinski) always has his teams ready to play. They are so well-coached. It was a great win for our kids against a very good basketball team.

"Our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter," he added. "We got some great contributions from Alexa Clark and Allison Harkness and Alea Groff. Allie Williams had a huge offensive fourth quarter for us."

Photo by  Jordyn Tobolsk
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Photo by  Jordyn Tobolsk
Photo by  Jordyn Tobolsk
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

