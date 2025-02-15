Girls Basketball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Wheatland-Chili 69-23

Allie Williams scored a career-high 21 points as Oakfield-Alabama beat Wheatland-Chili 69-23 in Girls Basketball on Thursday.

Williams also had 16 rebounds.

Remaining O-A stats:

Piper Hyde, 14 points, 4 steals, 3 assists

Raine Denny, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Allison Harkness, 8 points

Emma Moeller, 5 points

Rylee Denny, 4 points, 5 assists

Alea Groff-- 4 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals

Aimee Demmer-- 2 points

Alexa Clark 1 point, 7 rebounds

"This was a great win and a wonderful way to celebrate our three seniors (Piper Hyde, Jess Sosnowski and Alea Groff) on Senior Night, said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "They have meant so much to our program The girls played a really strong final 3 quarters at both ends of the floor.

He added, "Coach Annis had his girls ready to play. They are a very young group that will be a very good team in the near future."

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski