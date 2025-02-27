Girls Basketball: Oakfield-Alabama wins first-round game in Class C2

Oakfield-Alabama had little trouble overcoming Honeoye Falls/Lima in their sectional Class C2 first-round game on Wednesday.

The Hornets won 74-18.

Scoring:

Alea Groff, 19 points

Allison Harkness, 12 points, 5 rebounds

Piper Hyde, 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Allie Williams, 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Jess Sosnowski, 5 points

Raine Denny, 5 points,

Alexa Clark, 4 points, 8 reb, 3 steals

Aimee Demmer, 4 points, 3 rebounds

Journey Ohlson, 4 points

Emma Moeller, 3 points

"A nice way to start sectionals," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "The girls got off to a great start and never looked back. All 13 players got involved and played well."

The Hornets, the #5 seed, take on #4 Arkport-Canaseraga at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Canaseraga for the quarterfinal game.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.