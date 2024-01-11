Holly scores more than 40 points for third time this season in Le Roy win

Adam Woodworth.

Photo by Carter Fix.

For the second straight game, Merritt Holly scored more than 40 points, leading Le Roy to a 70-53 win over Geneseo in Boys Basketball.

With 44 points, it's the third time this season that Holly scored more than 40 points in a game.

Holly also had 14 rebounds and was 21-28 from the field.

Jean Agosto also notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding four assists and two steals.

Adam Woodworth, six points and eight assists, Matthew Hockey, six points.

Jackson Willis scored 32 points for Geneseo, hitting four three-pointers.

Alexander Spezzano.

Photo by Carter Fix.

Merritt Holly.

Photo by Carter Fix.

Photo by Carter Fix.