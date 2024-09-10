HP Hood's Batavia facility honored as Dairy Plant of the Year

Dave Watkins, director of operations; Scott Blake, senior vice president of operations; Gary Kaneb, President and CEO; and Mike Corporon, vice president of operations.

HP Hood photo.

Eight years after acquiring a plant in Batavia originally designed to produce a Greek-style yogurt marketed as such, H.P. Hood has been honored by an industry trade magazine for operating 2024's Dairy Plant of the Year.

The honor follows the company's being named partner of the year for 2020 by Genesee County Economic Development Center and winning an operational excellence award in 2023 by Buffalo Business First.

Dairy Plant of the Year is an honor bestowed by the dairy industry publication Dairy Foods.

The award recognizes the 458,000-square-foot H.P. Hood plant for its automation processing equipment, wide array of products it produces, employee safety record, sustainability efforts, and community involvement.

The Lynnfield, Mass.-based company employs 418 people in Batavia.

Hood has installed state-of-the-art technology, including an automated layer and pick system, full pallet labelers, and advanced chiller and air management systems.

Hood has developed an extensive safety plan with regular employee training.

Sitting on 133.4 acres in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park, the Hood plant strives to use equipment and processes that are environmentally friendly, including efficient energy use and waste reduction. The company conducts regular energy audits and upgrades infrastructure as needed.

Hood is now among Batavia's larger employers. Community involvement initiatives include supporting the Crossroad House's flower sale, participating in Day of Caring, the Holland Land Office Museum Winter Wonderland of Trees, and supporting the Batavia Muckdogs, Community Action, the Salvation Army, and the Kwians's Club's Books for Babies.

More than 60 percent of the company's employees live in Genesee County.