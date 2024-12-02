Investigators yet to determine cause of fire at 15 East Ave. on Thursday

The cause of a fire at 15 East Ave., Batavia, remains under investigation, according to City Fire Chief Josh Graham.

In a statement, Graham said:

On Thursday, Nov. 28, the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 15 East Ave in the city. Law enforcement arrived on scene and confirmed fire showing from the first floor with one occupant out of the building and unknown if any others were inside.

Initial fire units led by Lieutenant Craig Huntoon arrived 4 minutes after dispatch to find a large volume of fire on the first floor of a two-story, single-family residence. Lieutenant Huntoon immediately requested a second alarm while crews made an aggressive offensive fire attack.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control and searched for occupants. No additional occupants were found. Crews spent over three hours on the scene.

The structure sustained major damage to the entire first floor, while the second floor only received minor damage due to a closed stairwell door.

There were two minor injuries to firefighters on scene.