Kinderfarmin' celebrates 40 years in Genesee County at Hildene Farms

More than 600 students from across Genesee County attended the 40th annual Kinderfarm event.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Now in its 40th year in Genesee County, Kinderfarmin' may hold a unique spot in New York -- the last event of its kind in the state.

What started as a dairy farm day for first graders evolved into a more comprehensive introduction to farming for kindergartners, according to Natasha Sutherland of Stein Farms in Le Roy and one of a small group of local farmers who organize the annual event.

This year, it was held at Hildene Farms in Pavilion, the same location it has been held at for the past few years.

"We talk about ecosystems, habitat lifecycles, the kids meet farmers, and it takes up the entire day's curriculum so the teachers get a day off," Sutherland said.

The event is supported by donations at the Celebrate Ag Dinner and by support from Dairy Farmers of America, Upstate Niagara, Genesee County Soil and Water, and Farm Credit East.

More than 700 students from Genesee County visited the farm on Wednesday.

