Elba trailed Oakfield-Alabama through more than three-quarters of Girls Basketball on Friday, and one point falling behind by 13 points, only to come roaring back in the fourth quarter with 21 points to secure a 44 to 39 win.

Sydney Reilly scored 19 points for the Lancers, and Lydia Ross scored 14. Mariah Ognibene scored seven.

For the Hornets, Alea Groff scored 15 points.

Photos by Debra Reilly.