Le Roy captures Pete Arras crown in Lions tournament at GCC

LeRoy wins large school Lions Tournament at GCC. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Le Roy scored 56 points and held Batavia to 46 points to win the large school division championship of the Peter Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Monday night.

The Oatkan Knights surged with five minutes left in the game, when they were trailing 44-37, going on a 16-2 scoring run.

The tournament is sponsored by the Batavia Lions Club.

Jean Agosto and Jake Higgins each scored 17 points for the Oatkan Knights. For each, 10 of those points came in the last five minutes. Adam Woodworth scored 11 points.

For Batavia, Carter Mullins scored 16 points and Casey Mazur scored eight.

Jake Higgins was selected tournament MVP, and Jean Agosto and Adam Woodworth made the all-tourney team.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene