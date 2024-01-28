Merritt Holly sets career scoring record for Le Roy

Le Roy's Merritt Holly is surrounded by his team as the new all-time leading point scorer.

Merritt Holly became Le Roy's all-time leading scorer in a home game against Avon on Friday night.

Holly scored 21 points on the night, moving him to 1,575 career points. The record was previously held by Brendan Fulmer, at 1,559 points, set in 2003.

"It's a great accomplishment," Holly said. "I'm really happy we got it. I got it, and we got it. It's not just a personal goal. It's really a team goal. I would like to thank all my prior teammates, too. It's great for Le Roy. This hasn't been broken in like 20 years, so it's night to finally break it."

The record-breaking goal did, come, however, in a 61-46 loss to #1 ranked Avon.

Besides the 21 points, Holly had 10 rebounds. Adam Woodworth, seven points, Jake Higgins, seven points, and Jean Agosto, four points and six rebounds.

Merritt Holly shooting for the record.

LeRoy Knights teammates stand and applaud Holly on his achievement.

The Calvary cheering on Holly as the new all-time point leader.

Jake Higgins going to the rim for two points.

Adam Woodworth shoots from the field for two points.

