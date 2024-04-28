Notre Dame gets blow-out win and forfeit to win tournament in Herkimer

Submitted photo

Notre Dame's softball game against Heuvelton (Section X) at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer on Saturday was called after five innings with the Irish leading 21-0.

Pitcher Loretta Sorochty surrendered only three hits over the five innings and fanned 11 hitters.

The Irish had 17 hits, with Mia Treleaven going 4-4, including a double, scoring four runs and knocking in a pair of runs.

Katie Landers had three hits, including a double. She scored four runs and had two RBIs. Emma Sisson, Sofia Falleti, Gianna Falleti and Loretta Sorochty each had a pair of hits. Sisson had a double, two runs scored, and an RBI; S. Falleti had four RBIs; G. Falleti had two runs scored and an RBI; and Sorochty scored two runs and three RBIs.

Notre Dame was scheduled to play Section X's Maddrid-Waddington in the second game of the Mudville Tournament but Maddrid-Waddington forfeited.

The two victories made Notre Dame the Mudville Tournament Champion for its bracket.

"I'm extremely proud of the effort shown by the ladies this afternoon," said Coach Otis Thomas "It is a great experience to play some schools from outside Section V. It was a complete team effort today with strong bats, strong pitching and nice plays in the field. It was unfortunate we couldn't get that second game in and had to accept a forfeited victory, but now we will turn our attention to a crazy schedule coming up with 7 games in 6 days starting on Monday. This upcoming week will be a big test for us."

Submitted game information.