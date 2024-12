Notre Dame beat Eugenio Maria de Hostas 66-61 in the small school division of the Peter Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at Genesee Community College on Friday.

Makyell Walker scored 29 points for the Fighting Irish. Aiden Bellevia scored 12, and TJ Cephus and Evan Fitzpatrick scored eight each.

Seth Peterson scored 22 points for EMH.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.