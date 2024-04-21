Notre Dame plates 14 runs against Lyndonville

Batavia Norte Dame smacked around 21 hits on Friday afternoon, leading to a 14-5 win over Lyndonville in Girls Softball.
Hannah Tenney and Mia Treleaven each had four hits. Tenney had three RBIs and scored a run. Treleaven had an RBI. Sofia Falleti had a single, double and three-run blast over the center field fence. Falleti finished with three runs scored and six RBIs. Gianna Falleti contributed three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Loretta Sorochty, Katie Landers and Cayleigh Havens each had two hits, with Landers scoring three runs and Havens scoring once.
On the mound, Loretta Sorochty went the distance, giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out 14 Lyndonville batters.
"Loretta kept us in the game once again until our bats came alive in the fifth inning," said Coach Otis Thomas. "Lyndonville is always one of the top teams in the league with a strong defense and good hitters. I'm proud of how the ladies overcame the slow start and finished strong. I'm especially happy to see the middle and bottom part of the batting order step up tonight and make significant contributions."