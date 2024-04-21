Notre Dame plates 14 runs against Lyndonville

Sofia Falleti touched them all in the sixth inning, driving in three runs with a blast over the centerfield fence.

Submitted photo.

Batavia Norte Dame smacked around 21 hits on Friday afternoon, leading to a 14-5 win over Lyndonville in Girls Softball.

Hannah Tenney and Mia Treleaven each had four hits. Tenney had three RBIs and scored a run. Treleaven had an RBI. Sofia Falleti had a single, double and three-run blast over the center field fence. Falleti finished with three runs scored and six RBIs. Gianna Falleti contributed three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Loretta Sorochty, Katie Landers and Cayleigh Havens each had two hits, with Landers scoring three runs and Havens scoring once.

On the mound, Loretta Sorochty went the distance, giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out 14 Lyndonville batters.