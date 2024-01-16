Oakfield Girls top Alexander 39-29 in Genesee Region matchup

Looking for the rebound. Two Genesee County teams battle it out at Alexander High School.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Oakfield was held scoreless in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night, but was so dominant earlier in the game, including scoring 18 points in the third quarter, that they were able to hold onto a big lead and beat Alexander 39-29 in Girls Basketball.

Caitlin Ryan scored 13 points for the Hornets and Alea Geoff scored eight.

Hayden Bezon scored eight for the Trojans.

Also in Girls Basketball on Tuesday:

Elba beat Holley 58-31

Batavia 54, Franklin 21. Anna Varland scored 16 points. Julia Clark scored eight, and Addy O'Donnell scored eight. Isabella Walsh scored five points and had seven rebounds, six steals, and four blocked shots.

Notre Dame beat Attica, 56-27 . Leading the Lady Irish was Sofia Falleti with 17 points, 3 steals and 6 blocks. Emma Sisson recorded a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals. Gianna Falleti contributed 8 points, 3 steals and 5 rebounds.

Pembroke beat Lyndonville 55-46. Reagan Schneider had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Peyton Liss, 13 points. Jayden Hootman, 11 points and seven steals. Morgan Coniber, 10 points and 10 rebounds. Onolee Easterbrook, eight steals.

In Boys Basketball, Le Roy beat Batavia 65-51. Merritt Holly scored 21 points. Jake Higgins, 13 points. Jean Agosto, nine points and 13 rebounds. No stats were provided for Batavia.

Hayden Bezon in the paint, looking to score.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Rylee Denny ready to pass.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Emily Pietrzykowski driving to the hoop.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Allie Williams shooting for two.

Photo by Steve Ognibene