Pembroke topped Barker on Saturday at Genesee Community College in the Genesee vs. Niagara Basketball Showcase by a score of 67-43.

For the Dragons, Tyson Totten scored 35 points. Avery Ferreira scored 12, and Sam Pfeiffer scored 10.

"I was very pleased with our defense in the second half, holding them to 17 total points," said Coach Matthew Shay.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro