Tyson Totten double-teamed in the paint.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Pembroke couldn't overcome #1 seed Lyons in the Class C1 final at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, falling 71-54.

Jayden Bridge led the Dragons in scoring with 15 points. Tyson Totten scored 14, Avery Ferreira scored 10, and Sam Pfeiffer scored nine.

Jayden Bridge blocked, looking to shoot.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Avery Ferreira going up court.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Pembroke cheerleaders showing sideline support.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Sean Pustulka going to the net.

Photo by Steve Ognibene