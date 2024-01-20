Photo: Chapin donates salt spreaders to Town of Batavia Fire

By Staff Writer Jan 20, 2024, 1:35pm This page is only available to Early Access supporters. Sign up to get access. When the folks at Chapin International learned that the Town of Batavia Fire Department needed salt spreaders to help emergency responders keep vital paths and driveways clear of ice and snow, the Batavia-based company came through with a donation of two spreaders for the Stringham Drive station. Pictures are Bill Kegler, Chapin's VP of operations, and Daniel Jacques, a director on the Town of Batavia Fire board.Submitted photo. batavia Town of Batavia Fire news fire services