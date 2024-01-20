 Skip to main content

Photo: Chapin donates salt spreaders to Town of Batavia Fire

By Staff Writer
When the folks at Chapin International learned that the Town of Batavia Fire Department needed salt spreaders to help emergency responders keep vital paths and driveways clear of ice and snow, the Batavia-based company came through with a donation of two spreaders for the Stringham Drive station. Pictures are Bill Kegler, Chapin's VP of operations, and Daniel Jacques, a director on the Town of Batavia Fire board.
