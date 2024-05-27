 Skip to main content

Photos: A rainy start to Batavia's Memorial Day parade

By Staff Writer
img_9877.jpeg
City of Batavia Police Department leads the way during the Batavia Memorial Day parade.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6060-1.jpeg
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6079.jpeg
American flag display as participants pass by during the parade.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6064.jpeg
Some of the crowd hide under the trees to stay dry during the parade.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_9880.jpeg
A member of the NYS Police Department drives his cruiser with a military veteran.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6066.jpeg
Some of the Batavia Muckdogs participated in the Batavia Memorial Day parade.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_9883.jpeg
Both parade participants and parade-goers try to stay dry.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6062.jpeg
Batavia Fire Department walking in the parade.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6074.jpeg
Both parade participants and parade goers trying to stay dry.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6072.jpeg
Members of the Genesee County Spartans showed of their American pride during the Batavia Memorial Day parade.
Photo by Nick Serrata.

