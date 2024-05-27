Photos: A rainy start to Batavia's Memorial Day parade

By Staff Writer May 27, 2024, 10:59pm This page is only available to Early Access supporters. Sign up to get access. City of Batavia Police Department leads the way during the Batavia Memorial Day parade.Photo by Nick Serrata. Photo by Nick Serrata. American flag display as participants pass by during the parade.Photo by Nick Serrata. Some of the crowd hide under the trees to stay dry during the parade.Photo by Nick Serrata. A member of the NYS Police Department drives his cruiser with a military veteran.Photo by Nick Serrata. Some of the Batavia Muckdogs participated in the Batavia Memorial Day parade.Photo by Nick Serrata. Both parade participants and parade-goers try to stay dry.Photo by Nick Serrata. Batavia Fire Department walking in the parade.Photo by Nick Serrata. Both parade participants and parade goers trying to stay dry.Photo by Nick Serrata. Members of the Genesee County Spartans showed of their American pride during the Batavia Memorial Day parade.Photo by Nick Serrata. news memorial day parade batavia Memorial Day