Photos: Byron-Bergen staff and teachers get bragging rights with hoops win over Sheriff's Office

By Staff Writer
byron-bergen sheriff's office basketball game

Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters hosted a basketball contest between deputies in the Sheriff's Office and Byron-Bergen faculty and staff as a fundraiser for the Justice For Children GLOW foundation in the high school gymnasium on Thursday night.

Byron-Bergen won 45-38.

The event raised $1,529 from ticket sales, 50/50 and basket raffles. The Erion family won the 50/50 and donated the proceeds back to the booster club.

The Rose Garden and Greg’ry’s Bakery made donations in support of the event.

During the breaks between quarters and at half-time, Gillam-Grant boys and girls youth basketball teams played a game.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.

Event Organizers, Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters, Frank Jarkiewicz, Heather Kent and Lori Brumsted.
Former Byron-Bergen basketball players Brendan Pimm and Braedyn Chambry were the referees.
Sherriff's Office team.
Byron-Bergen team.

