Photos: Heavy snow fell on Alexander

By Staff Writer Dec 12, 2024, 5:39pm A truck is stuck in the snow on Sandpit Road, Alexander.Photo by Philip Casper. Traffic on Route 20 was blocked for a time by a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy.Photo by Philip Casper. Tractor-trailers at times found Route 20 impassible, including FedEx trucks parked near Gilate Road.Photo by Philip Casper. Snowmobilers fueling up at the Alexander Country Deli.Photo by Philip Casper. Snow plowing at Alexander Central SchoolPhoto by Philip Casper. The village of Alexander Department of Public Works had workers out clearing sidewalks.Photo by Philip Casper. weather news Alexander