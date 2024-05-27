 Skip to main content

Photo's: Memorial Service at the Jerome Center in Batavia

By Staff Writer
A large attendance during the Memorial Service at the Jerome Center at Rochester Regional Health.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
Barbara Coe leads prayer for everyone.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
The crowd participates during the National Anthem of the Memorial Service at the Jerome Center.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
Batavia Concert plays some patriotic music during the Memorial Service.
Photo by Nick Serrata.

