Photo's: Memorial Service at the Jerome Center in Batavia

By Staff Writer May 27, 2024, 11:03pm This page is only available to Early Access supporters. Sign up to get access. A large attendance during the Memorial Service at the Jerome Center at Rochester Regional Health.Photo by Nick Serrata. Barbara Coe leads prayer for everyone.Photo by Nick Serrata. The crowd participates during the National Anthem of the Memorial Service at the Jerome Center.Photo by Nick Serrata. Batavia Concert plays some patriotic music during the Memorial Service.Photo by Nick Serrata. news batavia Jerome Center Memorial Day