Batavia Muckdogs vs. Buffalo All-Stars

Photo by Steve Ognibene

At home on Saturday, the Batavia Muckdogs played a non-league game against the Buffalo All-Stars and lost 9-8.

Since it's a non-league game, the loss doesn't count in the standings, nor to the stats count, so there is no box score to provide game stats.

The Muckdogs play a home game at Dwyer on Sunday (today) at 4 p.m.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene