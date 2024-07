Matt Misiti

Photo by Nick Serrata

Muckdogs starter Matt Misiti went six scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and striking out six, to help Batavia to its 24th win of the season.

The home team beat Geneva 7-0.

Misiti lifted his record on the season to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.87.

The Muckdogs are 7 1/2 games ahead of second-place Auburn in the West Division

Travis Hammond, Justin Espinal and Jacob Veczko each gathered two hits for Batavia. Shaun Pope picked up two RBIs.

Earlier on Saturday, the Batavia Muckdogs hosted the Challenger baseball clinic for clients of Arc GLOW and before the evening game, one of the participants was part of the first-pitch ceremony.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Former Olympic Swimmer for Estonia Jana Kolukanova, who attended Auburn University and is now a Batavia resident, throws a first pitch.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Photo by Nick Serrata

Photo by Nick Serrata