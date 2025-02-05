Playing with a Purpose: Elba and Oakfield-Alabama battle it out in community fundraiser

The Girls Basketball squads for Elba and Oakfield-Alabama played with a purpose on Tuesday in memory of Jordyn Torrey Augello.

The "Playing with a Purpose" "game is a fundraiser that honors Augello, a 2005 graduate of Elba remembered to her contributions to the community as a basketball player, coach, and advocate for the community's youth. She passed away in 2017.

The Lancers beat the Hornets for the second time this season. The score was 54-42.

It was a big night for O-A's Alea Groff, however, who scored 16 points and became the program's all-time leader in three-pointers, sinking her 127 shot from beyond the arch. Kylie Schlagenhauf was the former record holder.

Scoring for Elba:

Sydney Reilly, 18 points

Brea Smith, 11 points

Lydia Ross, 9 points

For O-A:

Alea Groff, 6 points, 5 steals

Piper Hyde, 8 points, 7 rebounds

Alexa Clark, 5 points, 7 rebounds

Jessica Sosnowski, 5 points

Rylee Denny, 3 points, 5 rebounds

"I'm Really proud of my kids' effort tonight," said O-A Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Elba is an excellent basketball team. We were able to cut the lead to 42-40 with about 4 minutes to go. They made a few more shots down the stretch, but I can't say enough about how hard my girls competed tonight."

The Jordyn Torrey Augello Memorial Foundation supports individuals with cancer and their families, as well as local youth athletic programs.

Photos by Debra Reilly.