Pembroke beat Notre Dame in softball on Monday, 8-5, even though the Irish out-hit the Dragons 12 to 8.

Sofia Falleti led the Irish, going 3-4 at the plate, including a double, two singles, and an RBI. Anna Panepinto, Sofia Falleti, Gianna Falleti, Olivia Gillard, and Riley Hare each drove in a run for the Irish. Shirley Thompson and Amelia Sorochty had multiple hits for the Irish.

No stats submitted for the Dragons.

Photos by Pete Welker