Softball: Oakfield-Alabama rolls past Notre Dame, 17-3

Oakfield-Alabama’s offense sets the tone early and never lets up, powering the Lady Hornets to a 17-3 win over Notre Dame on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets score four runs in the first and six in the second, building a commanding lead. Oakfield-Alabama collects 13 hits, with seven players driving in runs.

“We came out aggressive and kept the pressure on,” Oakfield-Alabama coach Jeff Schlagenhauf says. “Everyone contributed tonight, and that’s what we need heading into sectionals.”

Rylee Denny leads the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Piper Hyde finishes 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Raine Denny adds two hits and two RBIs.

“We’re seeing the ball well and putting together good at-bats,” Schlagenhauf said.

Chloe Lamb chips in two hits and an RBI. Emma Moeller drives in three. Olivia Wescott and Allie Williams each add an RBI, while Ysa Schrauger goes 1-for-3.

Allison Harkness starts in the circle, allowing three hits and one earned run over four innings, striking out four. Savannah Durham closes it out, tossing three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

“Our pitchers did a great job keeping Notre Dame off balance,” Schlagenhauf said.

Oakfield-Alabama improves to 13-1 on the season.