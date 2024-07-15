 Skip to main content

Storm causes some localized flooding in Genesee County

By Staff Writer
le roy viaduct
Photo courtesy Le Roy PD.

The viaduct on Main Street in Le Roy flooded this afternoon during heavy rain.  The roadway is now clear and reopened.

The viaduct on Ellicott Street near Chapin also reportedly flooded.

Send flood pictures to news@thebatavian.com

Authentically Local