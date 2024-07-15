Storm causes some localized flooding in Genesee County

The viaduct on Main Street in Le Roy flooded this afternoon during heavy rain. The roadway is now clear and reopened.
The viaduct on Ellicott Street near Chapin also reportedly flooded.
Send flood pictures to news@thebatavian.com
