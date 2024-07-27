Teen from Batavia wins electric guitar in The Batavian's eagle drawing contest

Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian, and Dylan Rendon, winner of The Batavian's eagle drawing contest.

Photo by Debra Reilly

The Batavian awarded the grand prize in its eagle drawing contest at the Genesee County Fair to Dylan Rendon, 15, from Batavia.

Dylan received his new Harley-Benton, Les Paul-style eclectic guitar during BB Dang's set at the fair on Friday evening. He started playing guitar six months ago and said the new guitar is an upgrade on his first guitar.

The contest ran from opening day to Thursday, when The Batavian's staff selected its favorite drawings from entrants who were 17 years old and young and then randomly selected the winner from among those best drawings.

The Batavian conducts eagle drawing contests with guitars as prizes to help promote music appreciation among the community's youth.

Joshua Budzinack, 18, of Batavia, is the winner in the adult category of The Batavian's eagle drawing contest.

Voting in the People's Choice Award, which gives visitors to the Media Center Booth in the Exhibition Hall at the fair a chance to pick one of their favorite drawings among the 20 drawings selected by staff. Voting continues until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Eagle drawing by Dylan Rendon

Marc Tillary, a staff member of WBTA, completed a drawing for The Batavian's eagle drawing competition, but because WBTA is a news partner, and Media Center partner, with The Batavian, we recognized a possible conflict of interest in including his drawing in the contest. We also recognized that his drawing would be very popular so we awarded him a special honorable mention, a $50 gift card to T.F. Brown's.