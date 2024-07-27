Teen from Batavia wins electric guitar in The Batavian's eagle drawing contest

The Batavian awarded the grand prize in its eagle drawing contest at the Genesee County Fair to Dylan Rendon, 15, from Batavia.
Dylan received his new Harley-Benton, Les Paul-style eclectic guitar during BB Dang's set at the fair on Friday evening. He started playing guitar six months ago and said the new guitar is an upgrade on his first guitar.
The contest ran from opening day to Thursday, when The Batavian's staff selected its favorite drawings from entrants who were 17 years old and young and then randomly selected the winner from among those best drawings.
The Batavian conducts eagle drawing contests with guitars as prizes to help promote music appreciation among the community's youth.
Joshua Budzinack, 18, of Batavia, is the winner in the adult category of The Batavian's eagle drawing contest.
Voting in the People's Choice Award, which gives visitors to the Media Center Booth in the Exhibition Hall at the fair a chance to pick one of their favorite drawings among the 20 drawings selected by staff. Voting continues until 3 p.m. on Saturday.