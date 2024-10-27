Trojans top Fighting Irish on 49-6

Alexander beat Notre Dame in football on Saturday at Van Detta Stadium, 49-6.

The Trojans rushed for 355 yards.

Kingston Woods ran for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns. Damien Hale ran for 100 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Sean Pietrzkowski and Tyler Caldwell also scored rushing touchdowns.

Back Brody Heckman ran an interception back 32 yards for a score in the third Quarter.

Melissa Sawyer was 3-4 on point after attempts.

Sean Pietrzkowski led the Trojans' defense with eight total tackles, two for loss, and one sack.

Duke Snyder had four tackles and sacks, along with an interception. Damien Hale recorded three tackles and an interception for the Trojans. Jacob Smith, Micah Pulliam and Dylan Pohl all recorded sacks.

No stats were submitted for Notre Dame.

The Trojans are now 7-1 on the season and will host Attica in the first round of sectionals Friday night.