Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 7, 2021 - 8:14am

Batavia boys roll over Greece Odyssey 77-36, finish season 12-0

posted by Steve Ognibene in sports, Batavia HS, basketball, greece odyssey.

a76y9778.jpg

The Batavia Blue Devils boys squad finished their season in Greece Odyssey yesterday with a 77-36 win to finish undefeated in Class B1 of Monroe County division boys basketball. Batavia led the first quarter 19-10 led by Stone Silverling.  

In a strong second quarter, the Blue Devils poured in 25 points to lead at halftime 44-16 and never looked back. 

Stone Siverling scored 16 points, Zach Gilebarto, 14, Carter McFollins and Brandon Bartz, nine.

To view or purchase, photos click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

a76y9712.jpg

a76y9679.jpg

a76y9659.jpg

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button