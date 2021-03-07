Batavia boys roll over Greece Odyssey 77-36, finish season 12-0

The Batavia Blue Devils boys squad finished their season in Greece Odyssey yesterday with a 77-36 win to finish undefeated in Class B1 of Monroe County division boys basketball. Batavia led the first quarter 19-10 led by Stone Silverling.

In a strong second quarter, the Blue Devils poured in 25 points to lead at halftime 44-16 and never looked back.

Stone Siverling scored 16 points, Zach Gilebarto, 14, Carter McFollins and Brandon Bartz, nine.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.