Batavia continues the streak to 5 with win over Olympia 69-56

The Batavia boys’ blue devils squad dominated all four quarters with a win over Greece Olympia in Rochester yesterday afternoon. Batavia jumped out to a ten point lead in the 1st quarter lead by Zach Gilebarto and Stone Silverling.

Olympia chipped away at Batavia’s lead but Blue devils by 9 at the half 33-24. Batavia shined in the third quarter controlling and scoring 13 points midway to a 46-31 lead, ending the quarter with a 51-40 score,

Foul trouble for Olympia in the fourth quarter and a tight defense rallied Batavia to their fifth straight win to remain undefeated with a score 69-56.

Batavia’s top point scorers - Zach Gilebarto 22, Stone Silverling 18, Luke Rogers 15 and Alex Hale with 9.

Batavia plays at home today versus local rival Notre Dame, tip off at 3:15pm

To view or purchase photos click here.