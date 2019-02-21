Batavia powerhouses over Pal-Mac 87-41 in sectional opener

Blue Devils squad were on a mission in the first half to control the game over visiting Pal-Mac of the first round of class B1 sectionals last evening at Batavia High School.

Batavia opening minutes lead 10-5 by senior Mason McFollins and junior Jake Humes. Tanner Thompson for Pal-Mac scored five, Blue devils led 23-10 after the first quarter.

Second half Pal-Mac could not stop the Devils rush as Camden White added six points. Blue Devils Martinucci, Francis, McFollins, Grammatico also contributed points to dominate the half 44-18.

Batavia then opened the floodgates rolling through the next eight minutes as Cayden White and Mason McFollins added another 16 points combined along with points from Francis and Hale.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, both teams pulled their starters, Batavia led 69-27.

Senior Tyivon Ayala scored nine points in the fourth to close out the quarter as Batavia wins the game 87-41 and will travel to play this Saturday at #2 Newark Reds, 2pm tip off.

Top photo is Batavia's Zach Gilebarto defending Pal-Mac's Paul Goodness.

