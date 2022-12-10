Local Matters

December 10, 2022 - 7:24pm

Batavia tops Odyssey 76-38 in opener

posted by Steve Ognibene in Sports, basketball, batavia, Batavia HS.

Batavia opened up the basketball season on the road against Greece Odyssey and doubled their opponent's score 76-38.

Sawyer Siverling scored 19 points, hitting five three-point shots. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points and three a tres of threes. Aiden Bellavia scored 11 points, Carter McFollins, 9 points and Justin Smith, 8 points.

Batavia held Odyssey to 12 points in the first half and maintained a 20-plus point lead from the second quarter to the final buzzer.

Batavia plays Eastridge at home, next Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

