Blue Devils continue win streak to four on senior night

Zack Gilebarto and Stone Silverling combined for 41 points on Tuesday night to lead host Batavia to a 62-51 win over Greece Olympia to raise its record to 4-0.

An emotional Senior Night started off for head coach Buddy Brasky who introduced his senior’s player by player appreciating them for the hard work and dedication for a season that was going to be empty with no stats, records and history for the basketball squad in the nearly forty years of his coaching career due to the pandemic. They boys were excited to play when they found out that the season was a go.

The Devils opened up with a six-point early lead in the first quarter. The Spartans came within two, 11-9 after one quarter..

A see-saw second quarter exchanged buckets by both teams to a 17-17 tie with two minutes left in the half. A big three-point bucket by senior Gilebarto ignited the Devils to a 10-point run to make it 27-17 with 20 seconds left. At the half Batavia led by seven 29-22.

In the third quarter Batavia expanded its lead to 41-25. Olympia was held to only 6 points in the quarter.

Midway through the fourth Olympia showed some signs of life with 10 points by Nate Miller and eight points by Darrell Williams but Batavia held on to win. Gilebarto scored 22 and Siverling 19 while Alex Hale tallied 12 points for Batavia.

Batavia will play Olympia on the road this Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene