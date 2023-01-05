Blue Devils held Arcadia scoreless in third quarter on way to a 66-40 win

Batavia Blue Devils beat Greece Arcadia on Wednesday in Rochester and picked up a win, 66-40.

In the opening quarter, Aiden Bellavia scored eight points, and Ja'Vin McFollins scored five to help push Batavia out in front early.

Second-quarter defensive mishaps by Batavia along with some turnovers helped Arcadia regain the lead, making it 24-23 at the half.

In the third quarter, Carter McFollins scored six points and Mikey McKenzie hit two threes to get Batavia off to a rolling start.

"The third quarter was the key to the game," said Head Coach Buddy Brasky. "We came out of halftime and really increased the ball pressure. That led to them turning the ball over, which led to us getting out on the fast break. Once we got rolling, we started hitting a few threes, and it was game over."

Batavia added points from Sawyer Silverling, Rashad Christie and Bellavia to give the Blue Devils 25 points in the quarter while holding Greece scoreless, which gave them a 48-24 lead after three.

Blue Devils' scoring leaders were Mikey McKenzie, and Aiden Bellavia, who both tallied 16 points. Carter McFollins scored 8, Sawyer Silverling 7

Batavia's record improves to 5-2

The team's next game is at home against Southwestern Central at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene