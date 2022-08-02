Local Matters

August 2, 2022 - 7:00am

Fleming’s 3-Run Homerun lifts Muckdogs to PGCBL Championship Round

posted by Steve Ognibene in muckdogs, sports, baseball, batavia.

a76y2750.jpg

Batavia Muckdogs faced the Utica Blue Sox for the PGCBL West Division Championship Game on a beautiful Monday evening at Dwyer Stadium.

Both teams started off strong through the first opening innings.

Kyle Corso hit an RBI triple to bring in Josh Leadem, putting the Muckdogs on the scoreboard first, 1-0 in the bottom of the 3rd.

In the next inning, two men reach and Mitch Fleming hits a three-run homer deep over the leftfield wall, Dogs are up 4-0.

In the sixth, Levis Aguila smacks an RBI single and the Muckdogs now lead the Blue Sox 5-0. 

Moments later at home plate on an odd play Caleb Rodriguez is walked, which brings home Abner Benitez.

From there, the Muckdogs held Utica in check to secure a 6-0 victory.

Jackson Murphy gets the co-player of the game with seven shutout innings and seven Ks.  Mitch Fleming was 1 for 4 with one run, and three RBIs.

The Muckdogs advance to the championship round where they will play Game 1, of a three-game series, away today against the Amsterdam Mohawks at 6:45 p.m.

Game 2 will be home at Dwyer Stadium on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will start at 7:30 p.m.

 Tickets for Wednesday’s Championship game series go on sale at 9 a.m. today.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

