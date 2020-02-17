Hops for Hope was a huge success by community for pediatric cancer

Locals from the community gathered together yesterday in support of the 2nd annual Hops for Hope by The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer.

The Foundation was established in 2007, in memory of Michael C. Napoleone, the eight year-old son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone from Batavia, NY who died from Burkitt’s Lymphoma/Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Laurie thanked the crowd for coming to support the fundaraiser event and also added "moments change very rapidly as ours did in 2005, surround yourself with good people, you continue to move forward despite the many challenges life gives you.

She continued to speak of what the foundation has contributed since it's inception. Over $436,000 has helped hundreds of local families, $90,000 has been contributed to research. Golisano Children's Hospital has two hospital rooms totaling $50,000 and locally in Batavia at U.M.M.C. Rochester Regional Health $25,000 for a new ICU pediatric room that is tenatively scheduled to be completed in 2021.

The event was held at Eli Fish Brewing Company, cost was $15.00 per person with many service food stations along with basket raffles, a Yeti cooler, foundation glass raffle, a live band and a cornhole tournament.

The foundation next big event is May 2nd the 2020 Derby Day Gala held at Terry Hills Golf Course, Restaurant and Banquet Facility at 4pm.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Board

The Ohms band

Health Academy Students from Laurie Napoleone's class